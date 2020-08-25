Hundreds of parents have come together to speak out against the School District of Washington’s (SDOW) decision to start the school year in a hybrid learning model that features rotating in-school and online learning.
The district began classes on Monday.
Those speaking out are part of the SDOW Parents For Full Time In Person Schooling (SDOW Parents), a Facebook group created earlier this month that currently has 354 members.
Representatives of the group plan to address the school board at its regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 26, during the public comments section, according to School Board President John Freitag.
The creator and spokesman of SDOW Parents (who declined to use his name) said there are five to six people, including students and parents, planning to speak at the meeting.
“Our core belief is parents should have the option to send their kids to school five days a week or 100 percent online,” the spokesman said. “We have a lot of problems with the hybrid model and encourage people to come to the meeting and hear what we have to say.”
The biggest concern the group plans to present to the school board is the impact the hybrid model will have on families, according to the group spokesman.
“Working parents are having to scramble to find last-minute care, in most cases working-family kids will be exposed to a larger group of kids due to the fact of having to be watched by a sitter or day care,” the spokesman said. “If they simply increased the class sizes I think they would find elementary-age kids would be around less children as a whole and would make contact tracing easier.”
Washington is not unique in seeing controversy over school districts’ re-entry plans. Parents and students have been speaking for and against re-entry plans across the country.
Monday, parents and students gathered outside of the Shawnee Mission School District administrative building in Kansas, before the district’s school board meeting. Some individuals were praising the district for starting the year online and others asked for it to reconsider the decision.
In St. Charles, Ill., parents are planning a rally next week to protest the Community Unit School District 303’s plan to begin the year with remote learning. The Port Washington School District, Long Island, also is getting pushback from parents after it announced students would begin the year in a hybrid model.
The SDOW Parents spokesman said the group also is advocating for children who come from toxic home environments as schools act as their “safe zone.”
Freitag said the board empathizes with parents and recognizes the financial strain the hybrid model puts on parents, especially those who have students in elementary school.
He added this decision does still allow students who identify school as a safe place the opportunity to still have that and two hot meals.
“The hybrid model was the toughest to put together, but the board made the decision feeling it was the best option,” Freitag said. “It allows students to get back in school, get the social and emotional interaction they need and socially distance.”
The school board and district are planning to re-evaluate the learning model that will be used after Labor Day, according to Freitag.
The SDOW school board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Technology and Learning Center, located at 4245 Highway 47 in Washington, to allow for social distancing, Freitag said.