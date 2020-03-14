With spring break next week, the Washington School District said it’s “taking careful steps” for when students return to the classroom March 23.
In an email to students, staff and families Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said any student or district employee who visits a country or area identified as Alert Level 2 or Warning Level 3, according to the (CDC) Centers for Disease Control, is expected to stay home from school or work for 14 days after returning to the United States.
During these 14 days, students will not be penalized and will receive make-up work, VanLeer said, and staff members will be able to use paid leave.
“Parents/guardians of students traveling to any countries mentioned are expected to inform the school principal of their travel plans right away,” she stated. “Any employee traveling to one of these locations should notify their supervisor right away as well. The administration will work to address make-up school work or ensure coverage for the employees.”
During these 14 days, those impacted will not be allowed on school campuses or to participate in any extracurricular activities, programs or clubs, etc.
VanLeer said more information will be forwarded to employees and supervisors as it relates to work-related issues. Human Resources will provide these updates as required, she said.
VanLeer said while coronavirus continues to be a concern across the country and beyond, the virus appears to be contained in Missouri.
As of Thursday at 11 a.m., there were no cases of COVID-19 in the schools or community, including Franklin, Warren and St. Charles counties, she said.
VanLeer said she has attended multiple meetings on the virus and will continue to attend briefings, along with the constant monitoring of the CDC websites and communications with public health agencies.
Online Learning
VanLeer said, since the situation is changing daily, the district — with the expertise of its faculty and staff — is putting in measures that may allow for Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI), should it become recommended and necessary in terms of containing the virus.
This means learning activities will be accessed online or through accommodations via hard copy where applicable, she said.
More information regarding the AMI plan will be made available next week or at which time it becomes necessary.
“Should the health department or school district decide it necessary to close schools for a period of time, a communication will go out in mass to staff and parents and we will also keep everyone informed on our website,” she said.
Due to the district being closed next week for spring break, any such decisions regarding additional travel restrictions or school closures will be posted on the website — visit www.washington.k12.mo.us, click the About Us tab to find the Coronavirus Update link/page.
School officials also urged students, staff and families to continue to exercise proper preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, coughing and sneezing in tissue or elbow sleeves, staying home when sick for the period required, be seen by a doctor, and sanitization procedures followed in all schools.