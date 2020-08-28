Madeline Jensen, an eighth-grade student in the School District of Washington (SDOW), was one of 16 people who addressed the school board Wednesday night over the hybrid learning model.
“A full five days, every week, is how it should be,” Jensen said. “When it clicked in my brain how classes were going to go it made me disquieted, nervous and anxious. It is essential for me to have face-to-face instruction, and I cannot concentrate when looking at a screen.”
Other speakers were part of the SDOW Parents For Full Time In Person Schooling group.
The pushback came after the SDOW announced Aug. 7 that it would start the year in a hybrid learning model that features rotating in-school and online learning.
Emily Broadbent, a parent of four who attend school in the district, advocated for children in unstable homes.
“This is not the best (decision) for those kids in less than ideal environments who likely have no one here speaking on their behalf,” Broadbent said.
Others brought to the board their disappointment in its consideration of the SDOW’s survey that parents took before the board decided on a hybrid model.
Of the 1,853 parents who took the survey, 47.5 percent wanted in-person learning five days a week with increased safety measures; 20.5 percent wanted a hybrid model; 16.9 percent wanted an option for e-learning regardless of plan; and 15.1 percent thought school should return to (prepandemic) normal.
The district’s decision to continue its fall sports program but not full-time in-person learning was also addressed by the speaker.
“How can you have games going on with kids in different districts and say you are worried about social distancing, close contact and contact tracing?” said Paul Brinker, a parent of two students in the district. “If you are going to allow sports to continue, and I am grateful that you are, then I don’t see how you can deprive kids of their rightful proper education.”
While the majority spoke against the hybrid model, Washington High School teacher Brian Edler thanked the board for its decision.
Edler said if the district had decided to proceed with in-school learning he would have had difficulty socially distancing 29 students, his largest class, in the classroom. The space, he said, allows for only 16 desks to meet social distancing requirements.
With the hybrid learning model, Edler’s average class size is 10 students, and the learning environment is more comfortable and manageable.
“I know some think we should have the option for all in-person or all virtual but would teachers get that same option?” Edler said. “I truly think (hybrid learning) was a great decision.”
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer told The Missourian the district and board understand the difficulty for parents and teachers in navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board and administration worked with health departments, Mercy infectious disease specialists, doctors and other hospital personnel to make its decision, she said. The district also has done extensive research on precautions.
“When we looked at our survey results from staff and students side-by-side with these guiding resources, we began analyzing each room and all class sizes,” VanLeer said. “In the end, the recommendation for cohorting and reducing class sizes made the most sense.”
She added technology issues are and were to be expected, and she is confident any problems will be worked out in the coming days.
The board did not discuss or take action on the current learning model at the meeting, but board President John Freitag said it will take the comments into account when it does its re-evaluation in four weeks.