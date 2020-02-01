The Washington School District expects to award a contract this month for the construction of safety vestibules at nine school buildings.
Bids for construction of a new elementary school also are being sought and a contract could be awarded by the end of February.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer discussed the projects with the school board Wednesday night.
The work is being funded through Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue approved by voters in April 2019.
The Prop S fund also will be used to purchase visitor management systems and make ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.
The new elementary school will replace the aging and outdated South Point Elementary.
Security Upgrades
The safety vestibules will be the first project, said VanLeer, followed by the new school.
VanLeer said interviews were held Wednesday with the contractors who submitted the three lowest bids. The safety vestibules will be built at all of the schools except Washington Middle School because that work might be tied to a larger project.
Contractors could bid on all projects or a specific one.
VanLeer said the district wants to have the vestibules completed over the summer.
On Thursday, the district held interviews with three low bidders on the site work project, Bid Package 1, for the new school.
Participating in the interviews were each architect associated with the two projects, school officials and the district’s owner representative, Landmark Contract Management Inc. The interviews were held at the Board of Education office.
Also on Thursday, a pre-bid meeting was held at the district administration for Bid Package 2, which includes some additional site work and construction of the new elementary school.
Lori Everett, architect from Bond Architects, along with engineers, facilitated that meeting and answered any questions from contractors and potential bidders.
VanLeer said there were several contractors in attendance.
On Friday, the school board facilities committee, which is comprised of Scott Byrne, Susan Thatcher and Bob Oreskovic, was scheduled to meet with VanLeer, Chris Slagle from Landmark and other district officials to review the process to date, discuss interview outcomes, bids and schedules associated with the construction of each project.
VanLeer said this “preview discussion” guides the process prior to going to the full board. A special school board meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 a.m. for further review and approval of contracts.
“February will be a big month as the school board reviews and approvals occur, and contractors begin to mobilize and plan for the work,” she said.
New School
The board could award a contract for the new school later this month at the regular school board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25, with construction beginning in the spring of 2020.
“It will depend on whether interviews and contract terms can be finalized by then, which is the goal,” VanLeer said. “If not, a special meeting will be scheduled.”
Renderings and floor plans for the new elementary school have been presented to the school board and shared publicly.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021, or worst case, in December of that year. It is estimated to cost $23 to $24 million.
A name for the school has not yet been determined.
The two-story, approximately 78,000-square-foot school, will serve kindergarten through sixth grade. It will be built on a 75-acre parcel the district owns on Highway 100 east near St. Johns Road. It is designed to serve up to 550 students, but could be expanded in the future.
VanLeer has said the building will be angular with both rustic and industrial flair inside and out, featuring a dynamic color scheme, collaborative spaces for each grade level and a light-filled library/maker space. It also follows best practices for learning and teaching.