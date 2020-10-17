The School District of Washington has expanded its Wi-Fi to accommodate students who are in need of internet services. Wi-Fi will be available for seventh- through 12th-graders who are alternating between in-school and virtual learning.
Rob Landers, the district’s director of technology, said in an email to parents, the expansion will allow for outdoor access points at all of the district school buildings.
South Point Elementary was the only building not included in the plan due to its impending closure.
“Students will be able to access the district’s Wi-Fi from all parking areas,” Landers said. “Their Chromebooks should connect automatically as soon as they boot up.”
The project cost the district $14,169, according to Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer, who said it was paid for through CARES Act money.
“During times like these, we have to look for every possible way to connect with our students,” VanLeer said. “We recognize that some may have connectivity problems to the internet for a variety of different reasons.”
District buildings and Wi-Fi areas are as follows:
• Augusta Elementary, parking area on the west side of the building.
• Campbellton Elementary, parking and playground area on the north side of the building.
• Clearview Elementary, both parking areas.
• Labadie Elementary, parking area between the building and Highway T.
• Marthasville Elementary, parking areas on the west side of the building.
• Washington West Elementary, parking area on the west side of the building.
• Early Learning Center, parking on the east side of the building.
• Washington Middle School, parking areas in front of the building.
• Washington High School, all parking areas.
• Four Rivers Career Center, parking area on the east side of the building.
• Board of Education building, parking area on the north side of the building.
“We hope that this may help some families who are struggling with internet access,” Landers said.
For more information about the district buildings, visit washington.k12.mo.us.