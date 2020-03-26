Due to school being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington School District began its free grab and go meals Tuesday with two pickup locations — Washington West and Marthasville elementary schools.
These two sites are for all students and children, infant to age 18, who reside in the district boundaries.
School officials said they understand how difficult this time is for many families, and they don’t want anyone to worry about where they will get their next meal.
The meals, which include breakfast and lunch items for multiple days, will be available for pickup Tuesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
Families may pick up twice per week. Students or children must be present at the time of pickup.
School officials said the food program is being conducted in conjunction with the USDA, which only allows districts provide breakfast and lunch for weekdays only.
Delivery
Delivery service also is available. It will occur each Tuesday and Friday between 7 and 9 a.m. Evening delivery will not be offered.●
A district employee or volunteer will step off a school bus to deliver the meals to a home. Children can wave from inside the house, but must be present at time of delivery.
Families are asked to look for the bus and be prepared upon arrival.
District employees and volunteers are assisting at the Washington West and Marthasville Elementary pickup locations for curbside grab and go.
For more information or transportation issues, call 636-262-2926.