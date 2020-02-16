By Susan Miller
Missourian Managing Editor
After months of planning, the Washington School District is moving forward with construction of safety vestibules at nine school buildings — the first of two major projects being funded through Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue approved by voters in April 2019.
The school board Thursday morning awarded a contract to Brockmiller Construction, Farmington, in the amount of $1,290,498, to build safety vestibules at Washington High School, Four Rivers Career Center, Early Learning Center and Washington West, Labadie, Clearview, Campbellton, Marthasville and Augusta elementary schools.
The only school not included is Washington Middle School because that work may be tied into a larger renovation project if funding is available.
Security vestibules provide additional protection at schools with a single pointof entry for visitors because all other doors remain locked while school is in session. Once a visitor has signed in and been identified, the doors from the sign-in area to the school are electronically unlocked.
Chris Slagle with Landmark Contract Management, the owner’s representative/construction manager for the project, said Brockmiller submitted the best and lowest bid.
A total of five bids were received and the district interviewed the three lowest bidders, he said.
“We recommend Brockmiller,” said Slagle, based on the comprehensive information provided, the company’s experience and ability to meet the construction timeline.
The other bids received were: Lawlor Corp., $1,520,200; Integra Inc., $1,624,000; Lexicon, $1,659,950; and Demien, $1,955,000.
Alternate Projects
The board authorized Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer to negotiate final contract details with Brockmiller. Five alternate projects for the contract also were approved contingent on available funding.
“We will not proceed with that work until bids are in for the new school building and final costs for all projects combined are known,” she said.
The alternate projects include a masonry bench and parking lot expansion at Washington High School, $61,209; renovation of an existing office at Marthasville Elementary, $69,501; and replacement of the front doors at Four Rivers Career Center and Clearview Elementary, $40,082.
Slagle said construction on the safety vestibules will begin May 27, with the exception of Marthasville, which will begin in late April due to the amount of work involved. All of the work is scheduled to be completed in mid-August.
Prop S funds also will be used to purchase visitor management systems and make ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.
Site Work
The school board Thursday also awarded a contract for $2,395,000 to Kole Grading, Weldon Spring, for site work for construction of a new elementary school on Highway 100 east near St. Johns Road.
VanLeer said the district decided to seek two different bid packages for the site work and actual building construction. A contract for the new school is expected to be awarded in early March.
The district received a total of five bids for site work and interviewed the three lowest bidders. The work will involve bulk grading of the entire site, sanitary treatment plant installation and installation of site utilities so the building pad is ready for construction.
Slagle said Kolb was the low bidder and provided a very thorough informational packet. The company also expressed no problem with meeting the “very aggressive” timeline, he said.
“We are very confident in them,” said Slagle. “Our only concern is weather.”
The other bidders were: KJ Unnerstall, $2,590,000; Kelpe, $2,752,407; Bloomsdale Excavating, $2,799,600; and Hankins Construction, $3,349,000.
Slagle said the building pad is scheduled to be ready by May 14.
The board again authorized VanLeer to negotiate final contract details.
Making Progress
VanLeer told The Missourian she’s excited to get all of these projects started.
“We had a tremendous level of interest in the work and several reputable contractors bid the work,” she said. “For this, I am extremely grateful. We will have a busy year-and-a-half ahead of us.”
The summer vestibule projects will make it necessary for the district to obtain new entry points into the buildings over the summer months, VanLeer noted, but those details will be easily worked out.
VanLeer said as soon as all contract amounts are solidified, the district will know if it can expand the scope of the middle school project beyond a simple safety vestibule.
“We are just thrilled to get the vestibules at all the buildings completed this summer,” she said. “We’ve worked with Brockmiller before, and I have no doubt we will have a great experience again.”
In terms of the site work, Kolb plans to mobilize and start within the week, VanLeer said.
“I look forward to scheduling a groundbreaking right after the selection of the contractor for the construction of the building,” she added. “Those bids are due Feb. 21 and will go to the school board for consideration with a special meeting by March 3.
“This project means a lot to us, so we can’t wait to watch the progress over the next 18 months,” she added.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021. A name has not yet been determined.
The two-story, approximately 78,000-square-foot school, will serve kindergarten through sixth grade. It will be built on a 75-acre parcel the district owns on Highway 100. It is designed to serve up to 550 students, but could be expanded in the future.
VanLeer has said the building will be angular with both rustic and industrial flair inside and out, featuring a dynamic color scheme, collaborative spaces for each grade level and a light-filled library/maker space. It also follows best practices for learning and teaching.