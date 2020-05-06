The Washington School District estimates its food service staff has prepared about 50,000 meals for students in the last seven weeks.
The district began offering free meals after schools were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jill Poepsel, food service director.
Families with children who reside in the district boundaries can still register for the meals, Poepsel said.
On its first day, the district prepared over 3,600 meals. That number quickly climbed to about 4,500 meals and Poepsel said this week about 8,500 meals are being prepared.
“It’s going great, and it gets easier each week,” Poepsel told The Missourian. “We figure something out every week that makes things easier. Staffing is good, and everyone is so positive.”
Poepsel said an end date to the meals has not been determined.
“That will depend on summer school,” she said.
Poepsel said the families picking up meals have been wonderful to deal with and “so grateful.”
“Every time I speak with a parent, they are complimentary and thankful," she said.
Meals can be picked up twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., at two locations — Washington West Elementary and Marthasville Elementary. These two locations are the pickup points for the entire district.
Additionally, school buses are being utilized to make home deliveries for those families that cannot pick up food.
Poepsel said families are being provided breakfast and lunch items for multiple days so the district can keep the pickups and deliveries to just two days to limit contact. Tuesday’s pickup/delivery included meals for Wednesday through Friday, and Friday included meals for Monday and Tuesday.
Poepsel said there are two prep centers set up at the Washington West and the middle school kitchens staffed with eight cooks at each site.
“The district’s food service staff is absolutely amazing,” she said.
The link to sign up for the meals is on the district website. Poepsel said anyone with questions can call her directly at 637-262-2926.
The program is open to all children, infant to 18 years of age, who live in the district boundaries, even those who do not attend a public school.
Students or children must be present at the time of pickup or upon delivery.
This service is funded through the USDA’s SSO/SFSP program in response to this pandemic.