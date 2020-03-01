The Washington School Board is expected to award a contract for construction of a new elementary school at a special meeting Tuesday, March 3, at 7:30 a.m. in the board room.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer told the school board Wednesday night that contractor interviews were held this week. The interview process included district administration, Chris Slagle with Landmark Contract Management, the owner’s representative/construction manager for the project, and the architect.
The new school will be funded through Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue approved by voters in April 2019.
The two-story, approximately 78,000-square-foot school, will serve kindergarten through sixth grade. It will be built on a 75-acre parcel the district owns on Highway 100 near St. Johns Road.
It is designed to serve up to 550 students, but could be expanded in the future.
Earlier this month, the board awarded contracts for construction of safety vestibules at nine school buildings and site work at the new school. The building pad is scheduled to be ready by May 14.
VanLeer said the district decided to seek two different bid packages for the site work and actual building construction.
Construction on the safety vestibules will begin May 27, with the exception of Marthasville, which will begin in late April due to the amount of work involved. All of the work is scheduled to be completed in mid-August.
Prop S funds also will be used to purchase visitor management systems and make ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021. A name has not yet been determined.