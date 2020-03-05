Calling it “super Tuesday” for the Washington School District, the school board awarded a $15,852,400 contract to K&S Associates Inc. of St. Louis for construction of a new elementary school on a 75-acre parcel at Highway 100 and St. Johns Road.
The special meeting was held Tuesday morning at the district administration offices.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer called it an “exciting day” for the district. She said a groundbreaking will be scheduled for later this month.
K&S Associates Inc. was “best and lowest” bidder, according to Chris Slagle with Landmark Contract Management, the owner’s representative/construction manager for the project.
The district received a total of seven bids.
K&S Associates Inc.’s base bid came in at $15,789,000, but the board approved three alternates: wood floor in the gymnasium, $37,400; manual roller shades, $14,000; and additional overflow parking, $27,000.
Another alternate, for a wall graphic in the building, $15,000, was rejected. VanLeer said the board can consider other options for the wall, as well as for the gym, down the road.
The other bidders were: Demien, $16,090,000; ICS, $16,205,000; Kozeny Wagner, $16,350,000; Hankins, $16,400,000; Brockmiller, $17,285,700; and Wright, $17,420,000.
Site work is already underway, Slagle said, but the rain has caused some delays.
The new school, which will replace South Point Elementary, will be funded through Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue approved by voters in April 2019.
The two-story, approximately 78,000-square-foot school, will serve kindergarten through sixth grade. It is designed to serve up to 550 students, but could be expanded in the future.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021. A name has not yet been determined.
VanLeer told The Missourian she’s looking forward to seeing the building take shape.
“It’s been a long process, and the public may wonder why it’s taken so long, but there are hundreds of design specifications to go through and we want to get it right,” she said. “To have that finally completed and a contract awarded is very, very exciting.”
The school board Tuesday also gave VanLeer authority to negotiate the final contract.
On the advice of Slagle, the board tabled a decision Tuesday on approving a contract for testing and inspections for the new elementary building.
Other Work
In February, the board awarded contracts for construction of safety vestibules at nine school buildings and site work at the new school. The building pad is scheduled to be ready by May 14.
Brockmiller Construction, Farmington, was awarded the contract in the amount of $1,290,498, to build safety vestibules at Washington High School, Four Rivers Career Center, Early Learning Center and Washington West, Labadie, Clearview, Campbellton, Marthasville and Augusta elementary schools.
The only school not included is Washington Middle School because that work may be tied into a larger renovation project if funding is available.
Security vestibules provide additional protection at schools with a single point of entry for visitors because all other doors remain locked while school is in session. Once a visitor has signed in and been identified, the doors from the sign-in area to the school are electronically unlocked.
The school board also awarded a contract for $2,395,000 to Kolb Grading, Weldon Spring, for site work at the new school site.
Prop S funds also will be used to purchase visitor management systems and make ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.