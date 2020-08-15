The Union R-XI School District will be hosting a community walk-through and ribbon cutting for its new school, Prairie Dell Elementary, and new sixth-grade wing at Union Middle School (UMS) Sunday, Aug. 16.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the classrooms will be locked during the open house in an effort to keep them clean for the start of school, according to Dr. Justin Tarte, executive director of human resources for the district.
The library, gymnasium and cafeteria areas will be open for community viewing because they allow for more spacing, Tarte said.
He said while visitors will be encouraged to wear masks, they will not be a requirement.
The elementary school and the sixth-grade wing at UMS will be cleaned after the events. “The routine cleaning that is done at the end of the school day will be done after the walk-throughs are over,” he said.
Prairie Dell Elementary is one of the largest and most expensive projects the district has taken on in recent years and will open to students at the start of the school year. The new school cost the district $18 million.
The community walk-through will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the walk-through is not just for those with children who will be attending the school in the fall, but for anyone in the community. Among the many highlights,
Weinhold said are the school’s library and cafeteria area, and the gym, which like the one at Beaufort Elementary can be dual-purposed as a storm shelter.“I am very proud that we have a safe place for students if we were to have inclement weather during the school day.”
The walk-through of the new wing at the middle school will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the ribbon cutting taking place at 3 p.m.
The district plans to host open houses for its other elementary schools. Masks will be encouraged and not required for all visitors fourth grade to adults.
Prairie Dell Elementary will hold its open house Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 8 to 11 a.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. Maps and room assignments will be available and parents will be able to walk through the building. Classroom doors will be locked at the open house and teachers will not be present.
Prairie Dell, Beaufort and Central Elementary schools will hold open houses Monday, Aug. 24, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. for students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and any new students to the district.
The open houses will be limited to one adult and one child per family to help limit exposure. Staff also will be available to meet any families new to the district.