The Washington Middle School assistant principal intercepted flying tomatoes during the March 31 lunch period. That was a good thing.
Despite the ruckus this caused, Assistant Principal Stacey Secor said it symbolized positive change. Students were back on campus, and normalcy was returning.
Secor told this story at the Washington School District Board of Education meeting that evening. Like hers, many of the conversations focused on the full-time return to school in the pandemic, a shift that began Feb. 16 after months of hybrid scheduling.
Topics included the multimillion-dollar Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding package distribution, student morale and wavering Advanced Placement (AP) test readiness.
Millions in funds
John McColloch, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said he is expecting the district will receive about $3.3 million in funding to arrive via the third round of ESSER funding.
“We have not received an application yet for ESSER III, but from what we’ve been told, it’s about 10 times of ESSER I,” he said.
In addition, the district received $1.624 million in ESSER II funding. The district must use this money by September 2022.
The ESSER funds will be allocated to a range of projects addressing COVID-19 issues, from learning loss repairs to related facility updates, McColloch said.
McColloch made clear the upcoming $3.3 million is only a prediction.
‘More chatter in the classroom’
After returning to the classroom, Washington High School students’ grades and attendance rates are showing improvement, Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum said.
“The good news is with the D and F list, we are down from the fall, way down from first quarter, and we are about where we were third quarter in the spring of 2020 before we went on the pandemic.”
Attendance rates also are slightly up, McCallum said. This quarter, attendance rates reached 94.1 percent. In the same period in 2020, it was 92.72 percent. High school attendance is typically at its worst during the third quarter.
“You can tell just by being back in school, everybody’s morale has changed, and it’s definitely a better environment,” said Ella Scott, a WHS junior and the board’s student representative.
“Ella is right,” McCallum said. “I mean, you can tell just the enthusiasm is picking up again, there’s a little more chatter in the classroom.”
Advanced Placement exams near
In a survey distributed by Scott, only 28 percent of students felt like they had enough time to prepare for AP tests, which begin in one month.
Another 44 percent said they felt like they did not have enough time to prepare, and 53 percent said one or more of their AP classes are behind schedule.
However, McCallum said even outside of the pandemic, these feelings are normal as the tests near. “Part of that is just how AP is, and they often feel behind.”
Scott reported that 84 percent of students wished the AP College Board would change the testing standards due to “the different school settings students have faced,” but that is not a possibility.
The Washington School District has no control over the testing format assigned by the AP College Board.