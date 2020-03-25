Catholics schools in the area are now tentatively scheduled to reopen Monday, April 27.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Sunday night that it was extending school closures as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Initially, the Archdiocese hoped schools could reopen April 6, but have extended it after consultation with education leaders.
Under this new plan, all teachers will return to school Thursday, April 23, so they can prepare to have in-person classes April 27.
The Archdiocese said school openings will be dependent on further guidance from public health agencies and government officials.
Archbishop Robert J. Carlson said the decision to extend the closure has been made “to support the best path forward to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our area.”
Borgia High
In an email blast to parents and students, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School officials said eLearning will continue for Borgia students until April 24.
“As an administration and staff, we promise to continue to evaluate our approach with input from students, teachers, and parents,” said Father Mike Boehm, school president. “We appreciate your support and welcome your feedback. Please feel free to contact Mrs. Tholen (principal) with any feedback regarding our distance learning program.”
Borgia High’s building was closed beginning Tuesday afternoon.
“Our staff will continue to monitor mail, email and voicemail and will return your messages as quickly as possible,” Father Mike said. “Voicemail and email can be checked remotely.”
The suspension of athletics and activities, including practices and rehearsals on or off-campus, remain in place during this time as well, he said.
“We will leave the track open for those who want to use it for individual exercise,” he added.
Father Mike also encouraged parents and students to continue to follow all directives from our government officials.
“The current restrictions are in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus,” he said. “Please discuss the importance of doing this with your children, especially social distancing, going out only for essential business, and staying home if ill.”
Father Mike said the school’s 6 p.m. Sunday Mass will continue. It will be live-streamed via the Knightly News Live YouTube Channel (search “Knightly News Live” on the YouTube site). Additionally, it will be broadcast live on KLPW 1220 AM and 92.7 FM as well as live-streamed on klpw.com and on the KLPW app.
“This will be a great service to our community and make it possible for us to continue to gather for prayer, albeit remotely,” Father Mike said. “Additionally, most parishes are either live streaming or posting a video of their Masses on their websites or through various social media platforms. Consider gathering as a family to pray along with one of the streamed Masses.”
Father Mike said he’s looking forward to the day when students and staff can gather back at 1000 Borgia Drive.
“I miss seeing and interacting with our students, parents, faculty and staff,” he said. “Until then, let us keep each other in our prayers as we pray for all who are sick, for those who care for them, and for all who are helping to guide us through these challenging times.”
Grade Schools
Catholic grade schools in the area also sent out emails to parents Sunday regarding the extension of the closure.
Grade school officials also said they will extend their remote-learning plans as well.
Our Lady of Lourdes Principal said her faculty will hold virtual meetings again this week.
“I know this is unsettling and discouraging, but we need to do this to hopefully eradicate the virus,” Joyce said in her email to parents. “Please continue to practice social distancing by staying at home and not letting students gather in groups. We made it through the first five days and with continued prayer we will be able to work through this one day at a time.”
All school officials said to contact schools with any questions.