Each year, EdTA (Educational Theatre Association) recognizes International Thespian Society troupe directors, emeritus members and other professional members who have dedicated themselves to the cause of theatre education for more than 20 years.
The 2020 theatre educators inducted into the EdTA Hall of Fame include Tim Buchheit, Washington, director of theatre at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, home to Thespian Troupe 2787.
At Borgia, Buchheit has developed the speech and theatre curriculum and oversaw the rebuilding and opening of a new theatre facility.
With 31 years as as a theatre educator, Buchheit has directed hundreds of productions, notably, a one-act previously performed at ITS.
He is past treasurer for Missouri Thespians, and currently serves on the events committee.
Buchheit has received the Walmart Teacher of the Year Award and the Missouri Thespian Educator of the Year Award.
In 2006, he co-founded the Riverside Players community theatre to increase the awareness, education and appreciation of theatre in Franklin County.
“Tim has shown me who I am, and who I can be,” said Clayton Smith, Columbia College professor, and former student-turned-colleague. “I know he helps other students and peers see this in themselves as well. He cares more deeply for his students and for his troupe than any educator I have ever known.”
Nominations for recognition are carefully reviewed by EdTA and are chosen using highly competitive criteria.
The other inductees are Michael Daehn of Muncie, Ind.; Marti Fowler, Chesterfield, Mo.; and Billy Houck of Carmichael, Calif.