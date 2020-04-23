St. Francis Borgia Regional High School has one National Merit finalist and two commended scholars.
Drew Snider, the son of Rosanne and Keith Snider, Washington, is one of approximately 15,000 finalists in the 65th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Snider was named a semifinalists during the fall, one of only 16,000 recipients out of approximately 1.6 million students from more than 22,000 high schools who entered the program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
He plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia this fall. He has an interest in studying psychology and medicine.
The two commended scholars are Mitchel Mohesky, son of Kelly and Curt Mohesky, and Jonah Little, who also is the 2020 valedictorian.
Pam Tholen, Borgia High principal, said the high school is “excited and honored” to have three students recognized.
From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, roughly 15,000 students advanced to the finalist level. This represents less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and their high school had to submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provided information about their academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.