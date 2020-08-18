St. Francis Borgia Regional High School (SFBRHS) was the first school in Franklin County to welcome students back for the new year.
The school opened its doors Monday, Aug. 17, beginning its year with a hybrid learning model; and Pam Tholen, principal said that day one was a success.
“Of the half of our students who were supposed to be in-person, we had one hundred percent (attendance),” Tholen said. “The students learning virtually also had excellent attendance along with faculty and staff.”
In all, 225 students attended Monday’s in-person learning. The second group of students scheduled to attend in-person learning are expected to bring in the same number of students to the campus, according to Moria Vossbrink, director of marketing and communication for the school.
Assistant Principal Todd Depmsey said the first day of school looked different with only half the kids, but the school had planned for the change.
“We’re all excited to get all the kids back in the building,” Depmsey said. The need to do part virtual learning was a necessary change and that this first week will go a long way in telling SFBRHS what works as far virtual learning goes.
The hybrid learning re-entry plan the school adopted, has students in two groups: A-K and L-Z, that rotate attending school two days a week in-person and two days virtually.
Students will rotate on attending the campus on Wednesdays for MORE days and the schedule is determined by grade level.
More days will be used for faith-building activities, advisory check-ins, grade-level meetings, one-on-one assistance, small group work, and faculty collaboration, according to the school’ re-entry plan.
Cleaning and sanitation efforts have been heightened at the school, Tholen said. Masks are required for both students and staff and they also have to complete daily screening questions before coming to campus.