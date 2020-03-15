St. Francis Borgia Regional High School sent an email to parents Thursday afternoon stating it continues to work with the Archdiocese of St. Louis, along with heeding advice from local health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control, to keep its school community as safe and healthy as possible amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“Coming up on a five-day weekend for students, we understand many have questions and concerns regarding the traveling some may do on their long weekend,” School President Father Mike Boehm and Principal Pam Tholen stated in the email.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus to the community, school officials provided links for parents to follow regarding travel in the United States and those going on cruises over the extended weekend.
They also said if any student or staff member travels to an area with a high number of coronavirus cases, they should stay out of school for at least 14 days.
“Additionally, if you or a fellow traveler experience symptoms of the coronavirus while you are traveling, you should stay out of school for at least 14 days,” they stated. “As usual, please alert the school of any absences.”
Until further notice, the Borgia High campus will remain open to visitors. Visitors who are ill or who have traveled to an area where exposure to the coronavirus may have been possible should not visit the campus, school officials said.
“Thank you for your cooperation in keeping the wellness of our school community a priority,” they said.
Online Learning
School officials also said they are getting many questions regarding a possible extended closure of school.
“At this time, we have no plans to close school or cancel activities, but faculty and administrators are making preparations if that becomes a necessity,” they said.
Borgia said it recommends that families have a plan in place to provide internet capabilities should the school need to go fully virtual for an extended period of time. If this is not feasible for any family, they are asked to reach out to Technology Coordinator Becky Price, at becky.price@borgia.com.
“Rest assured that we are taking this situation very seriously and will communicate any updates as they come,” they said.