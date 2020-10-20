The St. Francis Borgia Regional High School open house that was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 19, has been postponed, according to a statement on the school’s facebook page.
The postponement was a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made after consultation with the school’s administrative team and came “out of an abundance of concern for our guests, students, staff, and faculty,” according to the statement.
“We are genuinely disappointed and heartbroken that we cannot share our campus with you at this time,” the statement said.
The event has been delayed until early spring, but a specific date has not been set, according to Moira Vossbrink, director of marketing and admissions.
Vossbrink said they were optimistic that they’ll be able to have the open house in the spring and potential students will be able to see what the school has to offer.
Students and families who are considering attending Borgia High School can schedule tours to learn more about the school by contacting Vossbrink at 636-239-7871, ext. 197.
A virtual tour also can be accessed at www.borgia.com.