St. Francis Borgia Regional High School sent an email to parents Friday, Sept. 4, announcing that it is returning to full-time in-person learning Sept. 21.
The school year started Aug. 17 in a hybrid learning model, which had students rotating between in-person and virtual learning.
Borgia President Bernie Naumann said the school’s goal has been to have students in the building every week and be at full attendance.
The decision to return to full-time in-person learning is subject to change if the local and/or school environments change, he said.
Principal Pam Tholen said the school is regularly monitoring and evaluating data from its partners in the community.
“We will still be doing everything we can to protect our community,” Naumann wrote in the email, adding that students will be required to wear masks at all times except during lunch, PE classes or when outdoors and socially distanced.
Prior to Sept. 21, the school will remain operating at its Level Two, hybrid model.
“We planned a slow opening to work on our procedures,” Naumann told The Missourian. He said Borgia is now prepared to hold full-time in-person classes.
The high school installed screens in classrooms, no-touch water bottle fillers and is planning to use open spaces to accommodate the larger class sizes, Naumann said.
“Our goal is to remain in Level One (full-time in-person learning),” Naumann said. “We will continue to monitor the data and information provided by our partners and will make any necessary changes should circumstances require them for the safety of our community.”