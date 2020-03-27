St. Francis Borgia Regional High School has made some tweaks to its online learning plan after implementing it last week.
Principal Pam Tholen sent out an email update to families and students Friday regarding the changes.
All schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis closed last Wednesday and will remain closed through at least Friday, April 24.
Borgia High was off last Monday and Tuesday, but e-Learning began Wednesday.
On Monday, a new structure for e-Learning was implemented. Students are now required to attend class virtually from 8 a.m. to noon.
Blue day classes will meet on Mondays and Thursdays and gold day classes will meet on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Tholen said Wednesdays will be used as student workdays, and will provide opportunities for faculty collaboration and advisory check-ins.
A video on expectations for students is on the school’s website.
In this time of so many unknowns, Tholen said school officials hope this e-Learning model will provide an important sense of academic structure for students and will provide structured opportunities for faculty members to check on the well-being of their students.
“It will also provide a set schedule for teachers to follow when planning discussions, video conferences, etc. to ensure no overlapping with other classes,” she said. “This model also builds in designated times for our faculty members to collaborate and share best practices to ensure we’re continuing to meet curricular goals while out of the school building.”
Tholen said communication is key in all things at Borgia, but especially in the midst of the current situation.
“If a student is going to miss a class time for whatever reason, the student or the parent/guardian should contact the teacher, just like on a normal school day,” she said. “This is also true if a student is experiencing connectivity issues. Please reach out to the teachers or to an administrator as soon as possible.”
Feedback on this new e-Learning structure is wanted, Tholen said.
“Give the new way a few days to get the kinks out, and then share your experiences with us via email or phone,” she said.
In an earlier email, Tholen said Borgia school counselors will be reaching out to students with ways they can get in touch with them should they need anything during the closure.
She also urged parents to reach out to counselors if they feel like their student could use some support regarding increased anxiety or social distancing.
Cancellations
The Junior Retreat Day and Junior Unity Mass at Borgia have been canceled, said Tholen, and will not be rescheduled.
Students who ordered items from Jostens or Altemueller Jewelry should call those businesses directly to inquire about pickup, she said.