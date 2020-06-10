St. Francis Borgia Regional High School has announced new details regarding prom and graduation for its senior class as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
School officials said both celebrations will look a little different this year due to social distancing guidelines.
An abbreviated prom will take place Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. at the school. Graduation will be held Sunday, June 28, on the football field.
Prom
For prom, seniors will still get to participate in the traditional promenade, an introduction of all seniors who attend, along with the prom court announcement and the first dance with their special adult of choice.
Prom will be held outdoors at the school, and there will be space available for parents/guardians to watch the events.
Since social distancing guidelines are still in place, there will not be a dance afterward.
School officials said they know this may disappoint some, but they tried to preserve the most memorable and special parts of prom. Seniors may wear their prom attire or other dressy clothes for the event.
Graduation
Weather permitting, graduation will be held outdoors in the football stadium. It will begin with Mass at 6 p.m. The commencement ceremony will start at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Due to social distancing guidelines, each graduate will be limited to four guests.
School officials said they are working on backup plans should weather not permit for the outdoor events. Details will be announced at a later date.
Additionally, more information regarding prom and graduation practice will be forthcoming, as well as photo order opportunities for both events from Fricke Studio.