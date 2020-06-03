Alternative solutions to address the playground issue at Augusta Elementary are being looked into before students return in August.
At last Wednesday’s school board meeting, the decision was made to reject three RFPs (request for proposals) for the project to install a new ADA accessible path to a newly relocated playground. Three alternates for the project were the addition of stairs, making the path concrete rather than asphalt and a new basketball court.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said she could not recommend moving forward with this project at this time due to the cost.
The RFPs came in much higher — almost double — than anticipated, she said.
The bids ranged from a base bid of $124,522 to $157,800, not including the alternates.
VanLeer said additional meetings will be held to look at options that are more cost-effective.
“I’m asking for permission to go back to the drawing board,” she told the board. “I apologize that this project continues to be so difficult.”
The board agreed and voted to reject all three bids.