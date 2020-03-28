Although schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington School District is still moving forward with its new elementary school project.
In a video conference Tuesday night, the school board held its monthly meeting and approved a contract with Cochran Engineering, Union, for testing and inspection services for the new school being built at Highway 100 and St. Johns Road.
The board authorized Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer to finalize contract negotiations with Cochran, which submitted a bid of $47,190.
The bids were reviewed by Chris Slagle with Landmark Contract Management, the owner’s representative/construction manager for the project.
Earlier this month, the board awarded a $15,852,400 contract to K&S Associates Inc. of St. Louis for construction of the school on the 75-acre parcel.
A groundbreaking was to be scheduled for later this month, but that is on hold due to the pandemic. Site work is already underway.
The new school, which will replace South Point Elementary, is being funded through Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue approved by voters in April 2019.
The two-story, approximately 78,000-square-foot school, will serve kindergarten through sixth grade. It is designed to serve up to 550 students, but could be expanded in the future.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021. A name has not yet been determined.
Other Work
In February, the board awarded contracts for construction of safety vestibules at nine school buildings and site work at the new school. The building pad is scheduled to be ready by May 14.
Brockmiller Construction, Farmington, was awarded the contract in the amount of $1,290,498, to build safety vestibules at Washington High School, Four Rivers Career Center, Early Learning Center and Washington West, Labadie, Clearview, Campbellton, Marthasville and Augusta elementary schools.
The only school not included is Washington Middle School because that work may be tied into a larger renovation project if funding is available.
Security vestibules provide additional protection at schools with a single point of entry for visitors because all other doors remain locked while school is in session. Once a visitor has signed in and been identified, the doors from the sign-in area to the school are electronically unlocked.
The school board also awarded a contract for $2,395,000 to Kolb Grading, Weldon Spring, for site work at the new school site.
Prop S funds also will be used to purchase visitor management systems and make ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.