An Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Plan for the Washington School District was approved by the school board last Wednesday.
Beginning in 2020-21, a district will not be required to make up school hours — up to 36 hours — that are lost or canceled due to exceptional or emergency circumstances if an AMI Plan is approved by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Now that the school board has signed off on the plan, the district will send its AMI application to the state.
The district utilized an AMI plan this spring when it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan also can be used for school closures due to inclement weather, flooding or other natural disasters.
The plan was developed by a team of administrators, instructional coaches, classroom teachers and special education staff to be used to teach and reinforce Missouri Learning Standards through direct instruction, and provide learning activities tied to standards enabling students to learn new skills/concepts, practice recent learning and to provide a review of prior content while not in school.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann said the AMI will be implemented virtually and through traditional methods, such as a flipped classroom and paper packets to ensure AMI is available to all students.
Processes, procedures and expectations will be reviewed annually at the beginning of the school year, she said, and revisited just prior to notifying students and families that the plan is being implemented.
Straatmann said school families will be notified through a call/email blast, along with the rationale for implementation and the process for assessing, completing, returning learning activities and feedback being provided. Attendance requirements also will be shared.
Additionally, all staff members will be trained and expectations of hours to instruct, when to be available to students, responsiveness and feedback to be provided will be communicated and reviewed at the same rate as for the students.
Straatmann said the learning lessons and activities should be engaging and challenging, and commensurate with the course and grade level of the students.
Student access to the internet will be taken into consideration and delivery of instruction will be in multiple formats — online and hard copy.
All staff will utilize Google Classroom and a common template has been developed and training will be provided.