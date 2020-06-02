The Washington Board of Education has received the Missouri School Boards’ Association 2020 Governance Team Award.
This recognition is based on the outstanding commitment to ongoing professional development, regional and statewide leadership, and active participation in legislative advocacy for public schools demonstrated by the school board and superintendent.
School boards and superintendents that receive this award demonstrate the value of ongoing learning for continuous improvement.
School board members include John Freitag, Scott Byrne, Susan Thatcher, Kevin Blackburn, Bob Oreskovic, Jason Oesterly and Matt Wilson.
“I’m incredibly thankful to have a high functioning school board,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
“They do their homework, put in the time and enrich their knowledge with much training,” she said. “Congratulations to our board on again receiving the Governance Award from MSBA.”
This year 24 boards received the award.
To receive the honor, a district must be accredited and all seven school board members must have obtained the Essential CBM certification from MSBA (or were grandfathered from the requirement).
At least two board members also must have attained the Advanced Board Member certification and at least one the Master Board Member certification from MSBA.
Additionally, a quorum of the board and superintendent must have attended MSBA’s 2019 annual conference.
At least three board members and the superintendent (or other district administrator) also must have attended a 2020 MSBA spring regional meeting program and a district representative must have attended MSBA’s 2020 legislative forum. A board representative also must have participated in MSBA’s 2019 Delegate Assembly.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, presentation of the plaques for the 2020 Governance Team Award will be delayed. They will be formally presented at MSBA’s annual conference in cooperation with MASA on Sept. 25-27 in Kansas City.