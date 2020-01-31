East Central College will host more than 175 high school students from the area Wednesday, Feb. 5, for the regional Academic Challenge.
Students from Union, Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, St. Clair, Sullivan, Warrenton, Linn, Houston, Hallsville and Chamois will participate in the event.
The Academic Challenge is a competition designed to challenge the best and brightest high school students, and involves a battery of tests in seven subject areas: math, biology, chemistry, physics, English, computer science and engineering graphics.
The tests are taken individually and prizes are awarded for top individual scores in each subject area and for top team scores.
Linda Arrington, academic adviser/instructor for engineering at East Central College, noted that the tests are written by university faculty and are designed to present a challenge to the brightest students.
“The material is drawn from senior high school and freshman level college curriculum so as to present a bridge between secondary and higher education,” she said.
The Academic Challenge is in Missouri with about 40 to 50 high schools participating, but over 6,000 students from 400 high schools in Illinois participate in the annual event.
This is the 21st year ECC has hosted the regional challenge. In addition to the tests, the students will take part in a trivia competition in the theater and be treated to dinner prior to the evening awards ceremony.
The challenge is divided into large and small school categories, with the top team and individual winners from the competition at ECC advancing to the sectional competition held at Missouri S&T in March.