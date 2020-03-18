All schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, which includes St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and all Catholic grade schools in this area, will close beginning Wednesday, March 18.
That decision was announced late Sunday by Archbishop Robert J. Carlson.
Borgia High was already scheduled to be closed Monday and Tuesday of this week.
As of now, the schools are tentatively scheduled to reopen Monday, April 6.
All extracurricular activities at the schools were postponed and or canceled, including athletics, effective Tuesday, March 17.
Borgia High said some of its school groups and teams met Monday, and students were told to look for communication from their team leaders or coaches.
In emails to parents, school officials said detailed information would be forthcoming on all online learning programs while schools are closed.
Officials noted that Archbishop Carlson made the decision to close in cooperation with local and state government and health officials.
The archbishop stated the health of the people of the Archdiocese is a priority and this decision is seen as the best path forward to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
School officials also said they understand there are challenges ahead for the school community following this decision and listed resources in their emails to help families manage those challenges.
Families that depend on the schools for food and assistance, are being told to contact St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Louis, 314-881-6000, and Catholic Charities of St. Louis, 314-367-5500.
School officials here said they will continue to work with the Archdiocese and state and local health officials to ensure the safety of their school population.
They told parents “we are in this together and remind you that your role as parents/guardians is the most critical component in the strategy of preventing the spread of this illness.”
If a family member is symptomatic of the COVID-19 coronavirus, people should contact the Franklin County Department of Health at 636-583-7300 or the health department for the county in which they reside. Those departments will provide information on testing and the need to self-quarantine.
Anyone who plans to travel, or has a close relative that plans to travel, are advised to check the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) link for travel guidelines and the latest updates on areas with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Anyone traveling to an area where the virus is present or are unsure whether or not it is present at their travel destination, should contact their local health department. Links on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and influenza also were provided in the emails.
Catholic school officials said prayer is of the utmost importance at this time.