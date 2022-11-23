After securing more articulation agreements with more than a dozen colleges, East Central College’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Robyn Walter has been named to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) Committee on Transfer and Articulation (COTA).
For students of East Central, the articulation agreements ensure that their credits earned will transfer and apply to their degrees at a four-year institution.
“At ECC, we rely on good transfer partners to provide quality pathways for our students, so I understand the importance of transfer agreements, and how greatly they can benefit students,” Walter said. “It’s crucial to develop collaborative transfer and articulation strategies to serve students and advance our goals for degree completion.”
With COTA, Walter will review and make recommendations on transfer guidelines and offer resolutions to appealed issues between students and institutions. She is one of 12 members of the committee, who are appointed by Leroy Wade, Missouri’s interim commissioner of higher education. There must be at least four representatives from public two-year colleges on the committee, in addition to at least four representatives from public four-year schools and representatives from private colleges.
Walter has been with ECC since 2003, first as a faculty member, then director of nursing, nursing and allied health program chair, dean of health sciences and finally, vice president of academic affairs since 2020.
She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and her master’s in nursing service administration from Saint Louis University. She earned her doctorate in nursing at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
“It is important that students throughout the state are prepared for upper-level coursework when they transfer, and that they receive credit for the courses they have completed,” Walter added.