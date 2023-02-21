East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer lobbied Missouri Congressmen on the benefits of Pell Grants in a recent visit to Washington, D.C.
Bauer was in the nation’s capitol earlier this month for a “national legislative summit” sponsored by the Association of Community College Trustees and the American Association of Community Colleges.
Bauer and fellow community college administrators met with their legislators and lobbied on behalf of their students and institutions.
“We focused a lot on Pell (Grants), that’s one issue that seems to have bipartisan support. I’m optimistic that there’s a good chance that short-term Pell Grants might be able to get across the finish line,” said Bauer, who met with Rep. Ann Wagner, who represents Franklin County in Congress. Bauer also met with Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, who previously represented the county in Congress, and with Rep. Jason Smith, who represents Missouri’s Bootheel region in Congress and chairs the powerful House Committee on Ways and Means, which oversees taxation and revenue allocation.
Other administrators from Missouri community colleges met with the staff of both of Missouri’s U.S. Senators, Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt.
Bauer said there are many reasons why Pell Grant eligibility should be expanded to include students enrolled in ECC’s short-term accreditation programs.
“We have a lot of workforce programs that are less than two-thirds of the year, less than 30 weeks,” Bauer said. “They’re great quality. They provide value to the student because they have employable skills, but they have to get past that up-front cost to enter the program and that’s where (expanding eligibility) is really important.”
Bauer cited the college’s certified nursing assistant program and introduction to welding program as examples of programs that would benefit from expanded Pell Grant eligibility. Tuition in both programs is about $1,000.
“I think the main thing to emphasize is this is a benefit to individuals in our region who are looking for a different trajectory and different career path,” Bauer said. “If we’re able to get this done, it unlocks the door that right now is certainly shut, and maybe even locked for too many individuals.”
Bauer said he discussed other subjects, such as some tax provisions and an agriculture bill, but expansion of Pell Grants was the main topic of discussion, especially because of recent support by members of both parties.
The college administrators’ visit to Washington coincided with President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Feb. 7.
Bauer said energy on capitol hill was high, not just because of the speech later that evening, but also because the session is starting to pick up after a winter recess.
In his speech, Biden touted the last Congress’ passage of a provision that increased a Pell Grant borrowing limit to $500.
“We’re making progress by reducing student debt and increasing Pell Grants for working- and middle-class families,” he said after calling for higher teacher salaries.
Last August the president announced the federal government would cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients making under $125,000 a year, and up to $10,000 in student debt for other federal borrowers. But in October, the debt-cancellation proposal was halted by two conservative-backed lawsuits. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in those cases on Feb. 28.
Bauer wasn’t sure when Pell Grants may be discussed on Capitol Hill.