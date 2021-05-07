At the national level, President Joe Biden proposed making community college free to all Americans as part of his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, announced April 28. Locally, East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer discussed the effects this would have on students and the school.
“I was excited to see the focus on this. But we also have a lot of questions,” Bauer said.
First, Bauer said he has to see how the concept will develop through Congress. Before free college can materialize, the U.S. House and Senate must mold the specifics of the program, and then the state must agree to participate in the federal program.
But currently, free tuition sounds “great,” Bauer said.
“It will mean we have a chance to expand our reach and the programs and services we have to offer, have an even greater impact in the community, but we have to get there first.”
He continued: “I would hope this is not a partisan issue; I think the higher ed policy shouldn’t be a partisan issue. This should be a public policy issue. And I see this as very beneficial for a range of students from the high school graduate all the way to the adult learner.”
That’s what’s exciting, he said: expanding education to all learners. Currently, the state offers a similar program for high school graduates, the A+ program.
“We don’t always get much credit for this, but Missouri was one of the first states to start moving toward a free community college model of sorts with the A+ program,” he said.
This program covers up to $181 per credit hour, according to the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. In fall 2021, ECC will cost $110 per credit hour for in-district students, $156 per credit hour for students who live in state but out of the district and $230 per credit hour for out-of-state students, according to its website.
In fall 2019, about 750 students were A+ eligible, director of communications and marketing Gregg Jones said, and over 500 used the benefit.
About 50 percent of students received some form of aid in fall 2019, Jones said, with an average of $4,600 for the academic year.
“One of the challenges that we have is reaching the adult students,” Bauer said, especially because they don’t have access to aid like the A+ program.
He said with free tuition, adult students and enrollment in general would increase.
“It opens the door more than a bit wider,” he said, “probably significantly wider.”