East Central College’s faculty and staff will receive a raise next year.
The board of trustees unanimously approved a 4 percent pay increase at their meeting Monday. In addition, they approved the allocation of over $2.1 million in federal funds and discussed loosening COVID-19 requirements. They also renewed President Dr. Jon Bauer’s contract through June 30, 2024. Next year, his salary will be $157,811.
In addition to the 4 percent raise, faculty with over 10 years of experience will receive another $2,500 in fiscal year 2022.
“Increasingly, we find ourselves really challenged in terms of hiring and to keep qualified staff and faculty at the institution,” Bauer said. “... So a lot of work has been done to put us on a path of increasing compensation for employees.”
ECC also will analyze how long faculty and staff have been with the district and will increase salaries over several years to bring them to market value with inflation.
Next year, the starting salary for a faculty member with a master’s degree and no experience will be $38,439, according to the meeting agenda.
Other educational institutions around the county also have increased employee pay. Meramec Valley R-III will bump pay $2,000 next school year, with the base becoming $37,000, and raise it to $39,000 by the 2023-24 term. St. Clair R-XIII’s base salary will jump from $33,500 to $35,000 next school year.
During the meeting, the board also approved $2.1 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) to support Wi-Fi, computer, HVAC and furniture upgrades to accommodate distance learning, air quality and social distancing requirements amid the pandemic. In addition, the college plans to add touchless door entries with access codes that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and recommended precautions in the pandemic.
The board also approved spending $400,000 on computer purchases and new turf on the baseball field, funded by technology fees and the ECC Foundation.
Bauer updated the board on pandemic precautions and said students who are vaccinated can now gather in small groups and move between classes without masks. Masks are still required for classes in the summer term.
He also said the summer musical will welcome a live audience again, with attendees seated in pod arrangements.
Bauer will update the board in July about plans for the fall term regarding the COVID-19 campus and remote learning protocols.