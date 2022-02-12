East Central College officials recently penned an agreement with their counterparts at the University of Missouri-Columbia to streamline the path for students to earn a bachelors of science in information technology.
The articulation agreement guarantees that any student who earns an associate in applied science degree in computer information systems (CIS) online thru East Central — with an emphasis in database administration and security — has the opportunity to complete an information technology degree online through the MU College of Engineering.
The deal was signed by Dr. Jon Bauer, ECC president; Dr. Robyn Walter, ECC vice president of academic affairs; Dr. Latha Ramchand, MU provost; and Dr. Noah Manring, dean of the MU College of Engineering. The agreement will go into effect with the fall 2022 class.
“One of our strategies in our five-year strategic plan is to grow partnerships with our four-year university partners and provide opportunities for the students and the community,” Walter said.
“This articulation agreement with MU is really impactful for students who choose to pursue a career in computer science and choose an online option to obtain their degree.”