ECC Trustees discuss construction
Brad Dunagan, project engineer at Cochran Engineering, left, updates the East Central College Board of Trustees Oct. 10 on the pedestrian bridge construction progress. During the meeting, the board also toured the new Falcon Career Center at the college.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The “nearly” $1 million Falcon Career Center was unveiled to the East Central College Board of Trustees Oct. 10 in a meeting that began with a new-construction tour.

Brad Dunagan, a project engineer at Cochran Engineering, also updated the board on the construction of a new elevated walkway between Buescher Hall and the Donald Shook Student Center.