The “nearly” $1 million Falcon Career Center was unveiled to the East Central College Board of Trustees Oct. 10 in a meeting that began with a new-construction tour.
Brad Dunagan, a project engineer at Cochran Engineering, also updated the board on the construction of a new elevated walkway between Buescher Hall and the Donald Shook Student Center.
The career center, in use since the beginning of the semester, was built out of a renovated HVAC shop and storage space. It contains classrooms for ECC’s certified nursing assistant (CNA), English Language Learner and high school equivalency programs. Located in Hansen Hall, the career center serves about 50 students between the three programs.
“(Designing the space) took a lot of work,” said President Jon Bauer. “We’ve shoehorned a lot of stuff in here.”
In 2016, the HVAC program moved out of the 3,741 square-foot room for an updated shop at the East Central Training Center (ECTC) on Audrey Lane, which also contains the culinary program. Eight years later, the CNA program is moving from two spaces at the ECTC to one in Hansen Hall, which had been a catch-all storage space.
“(Health careers Workforce Coordinator) Terri (Warmack) had to kind of finagle two different spaces down at the training center,” said Vice President of External Relations Joel Doepker. “What’s nice about this new space is the lab is integrated with the classroom.”
Funds for the career center renovation came from federal COVID-19 relief bills, according to Bauer, and they also paid for the hiring of a wellness and an occupational navigator. Abby Unnerstall and Sarah Haines were hired and are considered resources to students. As wellness navigator, Unnerstall works to improve students’ overall experience at ECC. Haines works with them in planning their life after ECC.
Later, the group of trustees and faculty moved to an atrium in Hansen Hall to view the progress on the pedestrian bridge, which is nearing day 100 of a planned 180-day build, according to Dunagan. With rebar and forms ready for concrete, Dunagan said work crews are waiting for the right weather to pour the “cast-in-place” structure.
Built in 1973, the previous concrete bridge’s deck had deteriorated because of seepage from de-icing chemicals. Most of the $1.6 million budget for the project came from state funds.
Cochran believes the new bridge, although the same design of the previous, will have a longer life because of the addition of a metal canopy spanning the bridge’s 155 feet.
“It’s not going to be directly connected to the buildings on either end, but we feel like by getting it back under the overhang there (at Shook Student Center) and getting it back into the overhang at the upper end (at Buscher), there won’t be much (precipitous) infiltration there, no direct infiltration,” Dunagan said.
The bridge is on pace to be completed by April 7, with the lighted canopy scheduled to be constructed in January, Dunagan said.
During the meeting, trustees heard reports from faculty including Bauer, Vice President of Finance and Administration DeAnna Cassat, the Faculty Association, Professional Staff Association, Classified Staff Association and Student Government Association.