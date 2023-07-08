The East Central College Board of Trustees last week approved the college’s $22.6 million budget for fiscal year 2024.
The budget is balanced, with $22,617,484 projected for both revenue and expenditures, and incorporates an 8 percent tuition increase the ECC board approved earlier this year. The budget also includes a 4 percent compensation increase for employees.
“One of the things that we’ve been trying to do is make sure that we’re able to keep pace as far as compensation for our employees,” ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said in an interview Monday. “It’s been a difficult environment with inflation, and that’s both for personnel expenses and non-personnel expenses.”
Bauer emphasized that the budget development process was a team effort involving all of ECC’s divisions and departments, even though the college could not fund every request received. Some examples of requests that weren’t funded this year, Bauer said, include some of those for classroom equipment and higher levels of staffing for some departments.
Local, state, and tuition and fees revenues are projected to make up 95.49 percent of ECC’s total revenues for fiscal 2024, which runs from July 1 through June 30. Local revenues make up 37.27 percent of the total, followed by tuition and fees comprising 34.52 percent, and state revenues totaling 23.7 percent of the college’s total revenues.
ECC also receives federal grant funding, including $4 million approved at the end of last year to pay for construction of a Health Sciences Academy in Rolla, as well as new classroom technology in Union. That federal funding is not counted in the regular budget, however, because it doesn’t go to the college’s general fund.
While the funding opportunities are now starting to run out, Bauer said, ECC also has taken advantage of federal COVID-19 relief money made available in recent years through legislation such as the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. Major projects the college was able to pay for using that federal funding included improvements to its instructional technology as well as its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
Anticipated revenue from tuition and fees this fiscal year is $7,808,233, an increase of nearly $400,000 over last year’s budgeted tuition and fees revenue of $7,409,748.
In February, the ECC board voted to approve a tuition increase that will amount to between $10 and $16 more in tuition per credit hour for in-district students, depending on their program. Out-of-district, out-of-state and international students will see higher increases, according to previous Missourian reporting.
“One of the challenges that we’re facing, that everybody’s facing, is just the high inflationary environment that we’re in,” Bauer said at the time.
Local revenue is expected to increase by more than $367,000 in fiscal year 2024, a jump of 4.56 percent, while state revenue is projected to grow by just over $70,000, an increase of 1.33 percent.
ECC’s new budget has an increase of nearly $600,000 for salaries — as well as an increase of nearly half that amount in costs for benefits.
“Another area on the expense side that has been really challenging for us the last several years is health insurance,” Bauer said. “Our health insurance premiums have been increasing by double digits, and that’s just not sustainable.”
While ECC is budgeting for a 5 percent increase this year for health insurance, Bauer said, the college may eventually need to make changes to its health insurance plan “to bring it into affordability.”
Other increases in expenditures in the fiscal 2024 budget include more than $100,000 in additional utilities expenses and nearly $200,000 in additional “miscellaneous” expenses.
Bauer said he didn’t think there was any single notable expense that accounted for the increase in the “miscellaneous” category. As far as utilities, “those costs have been a big driver of inflation, frankly,” Bauer said. “A lot of the inflation that we’ve dealt with is reflected with fuel and utilities.”
Overall, despite the fact that ECC will not be able to fully and immediately fund every single item requested, Bauer said he is satisfied with the budget.
“The bottom line is we have a budget that I think will serve our students. It manages to put the people and resources in place so that students coming to East Central get the education that they expect and they need, and I feel good about that,” Bauer said. “But every budget is challenging, to balance the revenues you have with all of the needs you can identify, so I don’t think we ever stop with the process.”
