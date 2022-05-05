East Central College students transfer to four-year schools with a higher GPA than any other community college in Missouri.
Full-time ECC students who began taking courses in 2019-20 and transferred to four-year colleges or universities had a median cumulative grade point average of 3.44 out of a possible 4.0, according to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (DHEWD). The average across all community colleges is 3.32, with the next highest being Crowder College’s median of 3.43.
“What this really means is that, first and foremost, our students work really hard and are prepared when they transfer to continue the rigorous work of a college education,” said Dr. Robyn Walter, ECC vice president of academic affairs. “It also tells us that our faculty and our support services are helping students be prepared to respond to the rigor of our programs and courses.”
She said that the high figure is not a result of grade inflation, citing program and faculty accreditations and student pass rates for licensure exams.
Walter said additional data provided to colleges by DHEWD illustrates her point, including that 81.5 percent of those ECC transfer students were still enrolled at a four-year university as of fall 2021. That number across all Missouri community colleges is an average of 73.1 percent.
“Universities do track the whole completion rate of their students and it ranges all over the place from 50 to 70 percent,” Walter said. “So in other words, I think what you would find is that, in general, community college students who transfer do very well at four-year colleges. They just do extra well from ECC.”