East Central College (ECC)
The federal government is giving East Central College $4 million in its recent omnibus spending package, signed into law Dec. 29.

Most of the money — $3 million — will go toward the construction of a Health Sciences Academy in Rolla, but $1 million will pay for new classroom technology in Union. The college will use the funds to install cameras, microphones and other technology to “enhance” its classrooms and labs, according to a press release from ECC. 