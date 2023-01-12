The federal government is giving East Central College $4 million in its recent omnibus spending package, signed into law Dec. 29.
Most of the money — $3 million — will go toward the construction of a Health Sciences Academy in Rolla, but $1 million will pay for new classroom technology in Union. The college will use the funds to install cameras, microphones and other technology to “enhance” its classrooms and labs, according to a press release from ECC.
“Students are the beneficiaries of these strategic investments by Congress,” said ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer. “Both projects will greatly increase the educational opportunities for our students and workforce.”
Bauer called the funding “transformative” for the Rolla facility and thanked Senator Roy Blunt and Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer for supporting the projects.
The $1.7 trillion package will keep the government running through September and included $858 billion for the military and spending increases in disaster aid, college access, child care, mental health and food assistance and veteran care. It also included a $500 increase to the maximum Pell Grant received by some ECC students.