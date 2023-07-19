Break a leg!
CJ Satterfield, right, portraying Jesus, sings as, from left, Andy Wanager, Stephen Casey and Melissa Fyr react July 17 during a rehearsal for East Central College’s production of “Godspell.” The show opens this Thursday and runs through Sunday with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The East Central College (ECC) Theatre Department is presenting “Godspell” for its summer production.

This vibrant musical follows a group of people who help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using games, storytelling and comedy. The musical is filled with a variety of songs and dynamic colors that carry the audience through Jesus’ life. While it concludes with the crucifixion, ultimately, Jesus’ messages of love shine through during this two-hour performance.

