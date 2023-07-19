The East Central College (ECC) Theatre Department is presenting “Godspell” for its summer production.
This vibrant musical follows a group of people who help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using games, storytelling and comedy. The musical is filled with a variety of songs and dynamic colors that carry the audience through Jesus’ life. While it concludes with the crucifixion, ultimately, Jesus’ messages of love shine through during this two-hour performance.
“Godspell” holds a special significance for many of the cast members and the director, John Anglin, as this is his third time directing the musical. Anglin said he first saw “Godspell” in the early 1970s at the Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. In the late 1980s, he brought “Godspell” to the ECC stage, and his son played John the Baptist/Judas. Anglin directed the musical again as a fundraiser for the First Presbyterian Church in Union in 2018. This summer, Anglin said, he wanted to direct it again.
“The message that is being delivered is one of love, one of understanding, one of working with people and being willing to listen and learn,” Anglin said. “It’s something that is desperately needed today. And hopefully the audience will leave feeling that.”
For cast member Christian Satterfield, playing “Jesus” in “Godspell” allows him to perform a song with his father, who plays John the Baptist/Judas. While the two have acted together in plays before, this is the first time just the two of them have shared a song.
“This will be the first time that has happened,” Satterfield said. “And it just really makes me smile.”
Bethany Herron, who plays “Gilmer” and choreographed “Godspell,” was also involved in the fundraiser show in 2018, and said she enjoys the sense of community the show gives.
“We are on stage with each other the whole time, and pretty much finishing each other’s sentences with the way the show is written,” Herron said. “So we have to become a family, a unit, and the show is designed to make that happen. So I love having that as a process in theater because we really become a wonderful family on and off stage.”
“Godspell” performances will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. July 20 through 22 and 2 p.m. July 23 in the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center in Hansen Hall.
This production features the musical direction of Dean Emmert with choreography by Bethany Herron and stage management by Emma Blaha.
This musical was conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. It was originally produced on the New York Stage by Edgar Lansbury, Stuart Duncan and Joseph Beruh. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International.
Anglin said he hopes the audience feels the love from “Godspell” and leaves the theater hugging each other and wiping tears away, as many of the cast members do after each rehearsal.
“I have an incredible cast,” he said. “I really do. They all embody the essence of ‘Godspell.’ They all love each other and help each other in a multitude of different ways. And that’s what we’re really looking for. And I’m positive we’ll get it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.