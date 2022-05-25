Enrollment is open to area high school sophomores and juniors to take a course at East Central College for free this summer.
Known as Three for Free, the tuition pass is available to the classes of 2023 and 2024 to enroll in a summer course worth up to five credit hours.
This is the fourth year that ECC is offering a free course to high school students, according to a release from the school.
Textbook costs and course fees — which range from $10-$45 — will not be covered by the program.
“This opportunity allows high school students in our area the chance to get a jump start on their college journey,” said early college programs director Megen Strubberg. “Affordability is an important consideration for all students and families when making decisions about college.”
The deadline to register is June 6, when summer classes begin.