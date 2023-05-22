East Central College will rock this summer while raising funds for Advanced Manufacturing scholarships.
Our Metallica Scholars Initiative Benefit Concert will be Saturday, June 24, in the ECC Quad from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This free concert will feature local bands Loose Change and Savana.
The college is seeking donations and sponsors for the benefit concert, which will help provide scholarships to students training for an Advanced Manufacturing career. There will be burgers, hot dogs, brats and beverages available for purchase, and opportunities to donate to a great cause.
One way to donate is by purchasing raffle tickets to win a chance to see two Metallica concerts on two nights this November at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.
The raffle tickets are on sale now and the winner of the ticket package will receive two tickets to each show — Thursday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 4. Metallica will perform different sets each night. The ticket package is valued at $800.
Raffle tickets cost $10 each, three for $20, five for $30 and they are less expensive the more that are purchased, up to 17 raffle tickets for $100. The winner of the raffle will be announced Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. To find out more about the concert or to purchase raffle tickets, visit www.eastcentral.edu/metallica-scholars-benefit-concert/.
Last year, ECC was awarded $100,000 from the All Within My Hands (AWMH) Foundation, a philanthropic organization comprised of Metallica band members and managers. AWMH has been working with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) to provide direct support for career and technical education programs across the U.S.
ECC will soon begin its second year of funding through the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which already has helped more than 30 students in ECC programs, including Welding, Heating and Air Conditioning, Industrial Engineering Technology and Precision Machining.
The funding has been an incredible help to students, like Brandon Clinkinbeard who is working toward an Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Engineering Technology.
“I had an opportunity to reduce my work hours and return to school to further my education,” Clinkinbeard said. “It helped cover our rent because I’m not able to work as much going to school fulltime. It was immensely helpful.”
“I also wanted to show my kids you’re never too old to go back to school and get the education you need to better support yourself and your loved ones,” he added.