At Monday’s East Central College board of trustees meeting, members approved two new programs for the school’s Rolla campus.
Starting in fall 2022, students in Rolla will be able to complete an 11-month licensed practical nursing certification or complete a surgical technology associate of applied science program. Both education paths already exist on ECC’s main campus in Union, and after recommendation by the school’s academic council, the board of trustees unanimously approved adding the new courses at Rolla.
The LPN certification program is designed to prepare students under the direction of professional registered nurses and/or a licensed physician. After completion, graduates receive a certificate of graduation and are qualified to apply to sit for the national licensure examination, or NCLEX-PN. In addition, graduates may be eligible to apply to the ECC LPN-to-RN bridge program.
Upon graduation of the new surgical technician curriculum, students will receive their associate of applied science degree in surgical technology and will be eligible to take the national certification examination administered by the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.
In the first year of the new offerings, the school is seeking 20 students, which Dean of Health Sciences Nancy Mitchell said wouldn’t be too difficult. Both programs are usually full and have a waitlist at ECC’s main campus.