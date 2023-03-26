ECC Art Students Milo Guile and Abby Stanfield

East Central College art students Milo Guile, left, and Abby Stanfield were selected to exhibit their pieces “Forest Walk” and “The Boogeyman” in “Varsity Art XXVII,” a multi-media invitational visual art exhibition presented by Art Saint Louis. The special exhibit continues through March 30 at the St. Louis gallery, 1223 Pine St. 

 Submitted Photo.

Artwork by two East Central College students is on display now in the 27th annual “Varsity Art” exhibit presented at Art Saint Louis.

Milo Guile, of Washington, and Abigail Stanfield, of Union, were selected by the ECC Art Department to show at “Varsity Art XXVII,” a multi-media invitational visual art exhibition. Varsity Art opened March 3 and will run through March 30.