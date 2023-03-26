Artwork by two East Central College students is on display now in the 27th annual “Varsity Art” exhibit presented at Art Saint Louis.
Milo Guile, of Washington, and Abigail Stanfield, of Union, were selected by the ECC Art Department to show at “Varsity Art XXVII,” a multi-media invitational visual art exhibition. Varsity Art opened March 3 and will run through March 30.
Guile and Stanfield were selected to show their pieces alongside 41 other regional artists at the multi-media exhibition. The artists are all undergraduate and graduate level art students representing 22 St. Louis regional colleges and universities from Missouri and Illinois.
This year’s exhibit presents contemporary themes and works created in ceramics, digital art, drawing, graphic design, mixed media, painting, paper, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles and video, according to an ECC news release.
“Forest Walk” was created digitally by Guile using Clip Studio Paint. “The Boogeyman,” exhibited by Stanfield, was made using watercolor.
The gallery, located at 1223 Pine Street in St. Louis, is open Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.