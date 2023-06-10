East Central College is seeing a shift in its demographics toward younger students enrolling, according to ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer.
Bauer said at Wednesday’s meeting of Washington’s 353 Redevelopment Corporation that enrollment for the fall semester is currently slightly below where it was a year ago, but he expects that to even out by the start of the semester in August.
“We’re about two percent off from where we were this time last year, but that has been trending up for about two months now, so for fall, I expect we’re going to be even. Actually, for spring, I think we’ll likely be up,” he said.
“But the biggest change that we see, which is encouraging, our first-time students are up pretty significantly. And there are just natural cycles to that. So this time a year ago, our overall enrollment was up, but our first-time students were down. It’s kind of flipped this year where our overall number of students is off a little bit, but the first-time students are up.”
The shift toward a “very traditional” student population is “going to be that way for a while,” reflecting a nationwide trend, Bauer predicted.
“So 18-, 19-year-olds, you know, right out of high school, that’s our student profile now, which is not always the case for community colleges,” he said.
Historically, Bauer said, the average age of ECC students would be somewhere in their mid-twenties.
“Right now, our mean age is about 22, which is very, very young,” he said. “But that’s true not just of us, that’s true of community colleges across the country. You just don’t see adult students on campus right now. They’re working or doing other things, and so our population is very, very traditional.”