East Central College’s fall semester enrollment increased 2.5 percent from last fall’s enrollment numbers to 2,657 students.
“This is great news for East Central College. The enrollment numbers reflect the quality of our academic offerings,” ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said in a press release.
About 68 percent of those students, or 1,809, come from within the school’s district. Six students are from out of state, and six are international students. Athletes who are out-of-state or international are not included in this number.
Most of ECC’s students are freshmen: 1,867 students have fewer than 30 accumulated credit hours, 683 have between 30 and 69, and 107 students have accumulated more than 69 collegiate credit hours.
Demographically, the college is 61.8 percent female. There are 2,411 students identifying as white. Hispanic students make up the second-highest percentage of the population at 90 students, 81 students identify as two or more races, 25 students indicated they are of Asian descent, and 24 identify as Black or African American.
ECC also reported a 5 percent increase in the number of credit hours taken. This fall, students enrolled in 25,868 credit hours compared with 24,633 in the fall of 2020.
The college saw increases in several areas, including dual credit, dual technical credit, first-time students and transfer students.
There are 694 first-time degree-seeking students at ECC, an increase of 47 students from last year. Bauer credited the work of his faculty and staff for the jump in freshman enrollment.
“It takes a comprehensive effort, including marketing, advising and counseling, financial assistance, teaching, scheduling, facilities and more,” he said.
At 1,248 students, ECC’s associate of arts program is its most popular program. The nursing and education programs have 88 and 82 students enrolled, respectively, and pre-engineering and computer information systems both have 51 students. The EMT-paramedic, HVAC-R, industrial engineering, fine arts and culinary arts programs round out the rest of the 10 most popular programs, all with fewer than 50 students each.