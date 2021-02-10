East Central College’s library in Buescher Hall will be renamed Donald R. and Barbara D. Means Library in honor of former charter trustee member Donald Means.
The designation commemorates the time he spent as board secretary and president, which altogether spanned from the college’s founding in 1968 to 1992. It was approved by the board of trustees during the Monday, Feb. 1, board meeting.
“(He was) a significant part of the college, college’s history, college’s story development,” ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said during the meeting.
Even before 1968, Donald Means led the way for ECC to be established by overseeing the creation of its buildings, said Gregg Jones, director of marketing and communications. Once the school was up and running, Donald Means was one of ECC’s six founding board members. After he retired from his 24-year-long career, he continued to check in on the board.
He died at the end of the summer. Particularly due to his history overseeing the construction of the hall where the library is located, current board members decided on the name change.
“I also know that he was a voracious reader himself, and so there’s a natural connection there,” Bauer said.
Previously, the library was named Buescher Library after the first board president, George H. Buescher.
Donald Means’ children, Charlotte Nordyke, Doug Means, Eric Means and Rhonda Lasley, attended the Zoom meeting where the board members made the announcement.
“We’re very grateful,” Doug Means said. “A real tribute to my father who was a great man and will continue to carry on for the institution, and I thank you on behalf of the family.”
Near the end of the conversation, board treasurer Dr. Eric Park spoke up to ask for “the privilege” to make the motion.
“I did look up to Don, and he along the way built into my life a great appreciation for East Central College,” Park said. “In some way, at least, my involvement today at the college, my continued involvement, is somewhat of a legacy of Don.”
Donald Means was born in 1930 and died at age 89 in August. The library’s public ceremony will come at a later date, according to a press release from the college.
“This is a moment really to just kind of stop and say thank you, and we’re pleased to do it in this way,” Bauer said.