East Central College expects to receive nearly $3.7 million in federal funds in a COVID-19 relief package to be used within the next year.
Awarded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, at least $825,000 of the money must go to student grants, ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said. The rest can be applied to any COVID-19-related need.
This is the second round of federal funds ECC has received as support during the pandemic, and it is more than $1 million higher than the initial amount.
The first, a $2.5 million package via the The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was awarded in spring 2020. This includes money that came directly from national funds, allocated to student grants and administered by the state.
An estimated half a million dollars remains from the CARES Act funds, which the college must use by May.
“These resources are going to make it on the ground here in east central Missouri,” Bauer said. “They’re going to benefit students who live in Washington and Union and St. Clair and Sullivan and Rolla and Bourbon and Hermann, and it’s going to impact an institution that has been serving the region for over 50 years.”
Although under current guidelines, the school must use the money within the year-long window, Bauer said the deadline most likely is extendable.
Uses to Be Determined
Administration of the $2.9 million remaining after $825,000 goes toward student grants is being deliberated and reworked, Bauer said.
“In other words, what is an eligible expense?” he said. “Our initial understanding, for example, is that any loss of enrollment due to COVID can be offset with these funds, but we are awaiting final guidance on that, to know how to calculate that.”
He said some of the money will go toward cleaning supplies, which — at least at the extent the campus is using them now — are not part of the college’s typical budget. The college spent over one-fifth of its budget from the first round of relief packages on personal protective equipment, cleaning products and social distancing supplies, according to a graph shared during a December Board of Trustees meeting.
The money also would support course preparation, remote learning and more.
Funding
Formula Changes
“If you go back in time to spring of 2020 when the initial package was approved, we were still learning a lot, and there was a lot of uncertainty about COVID-19,” Bauer said. “How long would it last? How long would restrictions last? When would we be getting back to normal? There was a sense that maybe we were talking a few weeks or maybe months.”
The increase in knowledge about the virus, though still incomplete, helps explain the high increase in federal aid since spring, he said.
“Of course, the more we learn, the longer this has gone on, the number of cases has spread,” he said. “But we understand more about the virus now.”
He said the formula to allocate the funds also has changed. In the spring, it was driven by credit-hour enrollment.
“That just tends to generally favor four-year institutions, or institutions that deal primarily with full-time students,” Bauer said. “Community colleges, by our very nature, work with a lot of part-time students or students who are taking, at full-time, 12 hours, not 15 hours or more.”
The new formula was based half on head count and half on credit hours, he said.
The day Congress passed the CRRSA Act, Sen. Roy Blunt called Bauer to discuss the package, he said.
“He called me at home after the package was approved to fill me in on what was included, how it could impact East Central College, and I appreciated that very much,” Bauer said.
The legislation was decided on Dec. 21, but Bauer learned the amount ECC was to receive on Jan. 6. Prior to this, he was predicting to receive a little over half of the money ECC is now seeing.
“These are resources that are coming here to serve the region, and they will be used specifically that way, and I think that’s the epitome of good governance, and good public policy and good use of public resources,” Bauer said. “I just can’t say that strongly enough.