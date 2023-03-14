East Central College staff are hoping to involve more faculty members in an initiative to provide textbooks and other curriculum materials at low or no cost, which has collectively saved students more than $1 million in recent years.
ECC’s affordable and open educational resources (A&OER) initiative was first introduced in fall of 2018. By July 2021 it had saved students more than $500,000, and has since gained even more traction, saving 13,600 students $1.3 million since A&OER’s inception, according to Director of Library Services Lisa Farrell.
“So that is $97 per student,” Farrell told the ECC Board of Trustees at their meeting this month, “which every penny counts the last time you went to the grocery store, right, or got your gas tank filled.”
The “affordable” part of A&OER refers to textbooks that cost $50 or less, while “open educational resources” means sources that are in the public domain or otherwise free for students to use. Besides books and e-books, open educational resources can also include things like videos, photos or podcasts, which many students find helpful, Farrell said.
An average of 13 courses per semester are now using A&OER materials, according to Farrell, with a total of 29 courses using A&OER curriculum materials since the program was introduced.
“Of those 29 different courses, some have gone back to a traditional commercial textbook,” Farrell said. “Of course textbook choice is up to the faculty, we just want to be a considered option.”
Courses that have used A&OER materials include introductory English composition classes, as well as art, biology, history, journalism and ethics. Subject areas where instructors have tried using A&OER materials but have since gone back to commercial textbooks include math and psychology. But while the free or low-cost class materials may not work for every subject, John Hardecke, assistant professor of English, said that for some topics it is simply a waste of money to pay for books that students can get for free.
“Shakespeare is obviously in the public domain — has been so for, you know, 500 years or so — so paying for it is painful,” he said.
Although Hardecke was an early adopter of A&OER material at ECC, he said others played more significant roles in getting the initiative started.
“I just didn’t want to pay so much for books,” he said.
Hardecke added that some faculty members still dismiss A&OER materials under the assumption that they must be lower quality because they’re free, which he said is not true.
“I mean, we’re talking boilerplate, you know, 101 type materials,” he said. “‘What’s a Skinner box?’ ‘What’s photosynthesis?’ You don’t need to pay the $300 to hear that guy’s version of, you know, this or that scientific thing, something that’s been settled. Math is another one. Hasn’t changed much, right, since Pythagoras.”
Finding the right way to convey the message that free or low-cost classroom materials can be just as good as more expensive textbooks can be a challenge, though, Hardecke said.
“The thing we’ve got to work on is communication, some kind of plan to get all the faculty to see it, sort of the way I’ve been seeing it, as better,” he said. “It’s not less convenient, there’s just a slight hump.”
Following their presentation on A&OER at the Board of Trustees meeting, ECC Trustee Audrey Freitag congratulated Farrell and Hardecke on the initiative’s success.
“You all have opened up the library 10, 100 times bigger than it was,” Freitag said. “What you’ve offered those students is just outstanding.”