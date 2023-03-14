East Central College (ECC)
East Central College staff are hoping to involve more faculty members in an initiative to provide textbooks and other curriculum materials at low or no cost, which has collectively saved students more than $1 million in recent years.

ECC’s affordable and open educational resources (A&OER) initiative was first introduced in fall of 2018. By July 2021 it had saved students more than $500,000, and has since gained even more traction, saving 13,600 students $1.3 million since A&OER’s inception, according to Director of Library Services Lisa Farrell.