Union native and East Central College graduate Trenton Garvey, who won the most recent season of the cooking show “Hell’s Kitchen,” may be in Las Vegas training under Gordon Ramsay, but the effects of his win are still rippling through his hometown.
“Well, I think the exposure has definitely opened people’s eyes and really helped people realize that there is a really great culinary program right here in Union, Missouri,” ECC culinary program director Chef Mike Palazzola said.
Palazzola said he has seen a small influx of students over the summer, which he thinks may be related to the airing of the show. Time will tell if the anecdotal observations become a trend. The program had its capacity of 18 first-year students enroll for the fall term, a number which is limited by COVID-19 safety protocols. One student had to be relegated to the watlist for the two-year program.
Palazzola suspects that seeing someone who is similar in age and from the area gives students motivation and sets a bar to achieve.
That’s why he was pleasantly surprised when Garvey called and asked to speak to students on the first day of ECC’s fall semester.
“I thought it would be great to have an (alumnus) present on the first day of classes, and not 20 minutes after I had that bright idea, he gave me a call and said, ‘I would like to come in and talk to your students,’ ” Palazzola said. “It just worked out great.”
Gregg Jones, director of communications for the college, said that he had also seen some effects from Garvey’s participation in the show.
“Our social media has completely blown up when there’s a post with him up,” Jones said. “I mean, we’re talking a reach of nearly 50,000 when our typical reach is 2,000 to 3,000.”
Jones said especially after Garvey took home the top prize, his name recognition has boosted engagement. Tagging “Hell’s Kitchen” or Garvey’s Facebook page has increased the college’s social media reach to not only the St. Louis area but all over the country. That is a big deal for a program that has students overwhelmingly from Franklin and surrounding counties.
Although “Hell’s Kitchen” has a brighter spotlight among people not in the cooking industry, Garvey isn’t the first ECC alumnus to participate in an acclaimed culinary competition. Three years ago, Nathan Yount participated in the International Jeunes Chefs Rotisseurs Competition. The “Young Chefs” competition is organized annually by Chaine des Rotisseurs, which is the oldest food and wine society in the world, dating back to 1248, when France’s King Louis IX established several professional guilds. Yount won the national competition and represented St. Louis in Calgary, Canada.
Palazzola, who graduated from ECC in 2003, has also had a taste of competition, representing the U.S. in the 2008 Culinary Olympics in Erurt, Germany. Out of 46 countries competing, Palazzola’s team took fourth.
“It was a whirlwind,” he said. “All competition is, you know? Whether it be ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ or whether it be an American Culinary Federation competition or a World Association of Chef’s Competition or a Chaine des Rotisseurs competition, you know, it still takes a lot to get up on that stage and put yourself out there in that way and test your skills every day.”