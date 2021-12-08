Several departments at East Central College have partnered with the Missouri Department of Conservation to produce a series of how-to videos.
The seven videos, which are part of a series called “Field to Fork,” feature ECC professors demonstrating the proper way to field dress and process deer. They also feature Chef Mike Palazzola, the culinary arts program coordinator, showing ways to cook the butchered venison while also describing the cuts of meat. In the videos, Palazzola makes fajitas, a double-cut venison chop, bacon-wrapped back strap and Cajun country-fried steak. ECC’s maintenance department provided some space and vehicles to assist with the shooting of the videos, and the communications department produced them to be published on the school’s and MDC’s YouTube channels.
According to a news release from the college announcing the videos, the project’s goal is to help teach hunters how to process their own deer rather than have to rely on other processors. Kyle Lairmore, education unit chief at MDC, said for the past few years it has been difficult for hunters to find a processor with openings or willingness to process deer.
“It became apparent that many hunters would need to process their own harvests, which led to a partnership between the MDC and ECC, who stepped up and offered their expertise through their culinary arts program,” Lairmore said.
Although the main firearms portion of the 2021 Missouri deer season wrapped up Nov. 23, archery season continues through Jan. 15. According to data released by MDC, over 188,000 deer were harvested during firearms season. The total number of deer harvested this year is now over 260,000, according to the preliminary data from MDC. Franklin County hunters lead the state in deer harvested with over 5,600 deer harvested.
Lairmore approached Kevin Dixon, ECC associate professor of biology and volunteer instructor for MDC’s hunter education program, about producing the videos.
“As a biologist and deer hunter, I understand the importance of proactively managing the state’s deer population through regulated hunting,” Dixon said. “With my experience of having taken many deer over the years, I hope to help someone new to the sport on how to properly take care of their deer once it’s been harvested.”