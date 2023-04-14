As the Missouri General Assembly nears the end of its 2023 session, East Central College officials are keeping a close eye on a few bills that could have an impact on the college’s operations.
In providing a legislative update to the ECC Board of Trustees at their meeting Monday, College President Jon Bauer noted the House recently passed a state budget for next year, and the Senate was continuing this week to work on its version.
“So they have just about four weeks to complete the budget and send it to the governor, five weeks to complete this session, and a little bit behind where they would normally be this time of year, but they’ll certainly get there, and it will go to conference (committee),” Bauer said, adding that the budget was unlikely to be officially signed into law until May.
“There’s some other bills of interest, in particular for us, several bills that are in various stages of progress concerning property tax. That’s a very popular topic. Some just limit the rate of increase on property tax, personal property tax; others would do away with personal property tax altogether, and there are bills anywhere in between those,” he said.
“And so it’s a concern if you’re a public entity like we are that depends on property tax, and personal property is about 20 percent of our tax revenue, so any change to that has an effect on our budget.”
Bauer said it is unclear which, if any, of the bills is likely to pass.
“I think at this stage of the game it would be unlikely for a new bill to be introduced,” he said. “One of them will just get some traction and be one that gets to a final vote, whether it makes it or not. Whether the governor would sign it or not, I don’t know.”
As far as federal legislation he’s following, Bauer said appropriations are unlikely to increase this year.
“I think there’s a general expectation that appropriations will probably be flat this year,” he said. “I would not look for significant increases like we saw last year, including our programs like health. I think this will be a year where they pretty much hold to the previous year’s funding level.”
While it may not affect ECC as much as it will other community colleges, Bauer said another piece of federal legislation that could impact the college at some point in the future is the farm bill, which is up for reauthorization this year.
“That’s one that does seem to have bipartisan support, and the current version of the farm bill includes capacity-building grants for rural community colleges, whether you have an ag program or to expand an ag program, you can start an ag program for example,” Bauer said.
“So that’s one that has support in both chambers and from both sides of the aisle, so we’re hopeful that that is one major piece of legislation that can get across the finish line by the end of the calendar year.”