East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer wants to clear up “misunderstandings” after discussions about the school’s potential interest in electric vehicle charging stations at a Union city committee meeting.
“We don’t have any plans in place to purchase EV charging stations,” Bauer told The Missourian.
Any decision to purchase the charging stations would involve ECC’s Board of Trustees, Bauer said.
“We’re just not there yet,” he said. “I don’t know if we ever will be.”
Union’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee members discussed the possibility of the city paying $1,000 annually over the next two years to help the college fund the chargers. The committee, made up of members of the Board of Aldermen, voted Aug. 15 to move forward with discussions with the college.
A quotation included with the city’s agenda packet listed the cost for two charging stations at $12,000, though a grant from Ameren Missouri could also help.
Bauer said while ECC officials have researched charging stations to understand their demand, cost and logistics, no decision has been made to move forward on providing them on campus.
“You start to see them more often, and as electric vehicles proliferate, we’ll need to determine if this is something we can and should make available to students and employees,” he said.
The school does offer some retail-type services, like a cafeteria and bookstore that can be used by the public, Bauer said. “There are other services that some institutions have that we don’t,” he said. “Some places have housing, some places offer child care. We don’t offer those on campus currently. But we’re always looking at what our students need, what our employees need. The services we offer could change over time. We’re always looking at the needs of our students and employees, and this falls in that category.”
The college also is always interested in partnering with the business community, Bauer said.
“We’re just really researching at this point to see what would be involved, what is the cost, is there demand?” he said. “It may be that at some point it may make sense, but not now. I don’t know the answer to that.”
Bauer said he has not been involved in any discussions about getting funding from the city of Union. “The only discussions I’m aware of are very general discussions that this was being pursued and should the city be a partner (with the college)?” he said.
At the Aug. 15 meeting, city officials made clear they would only want to be involved with the charging stations if they were open to all Union residents, not just ECC students and employees.
Bauer said he was “surprised” city discussions got that far, and no decision was made on if the charging stations would be open to the public if they are purchased.
“We don’t really have a feel for how strong that demand is,” he said. “There’s no question it’s going to grow over time. And part of the question is, as the demand grows, what’s available in the community? Is there a role for us to have charging stations on campus? I don’t know, there are some college campuses that have them, but whether it makes sense for us, who knows?”
The college also has not asked the ECC Foundation to help fund the project, as was stated in the meeting, Bauer said. “Because we haven’t decided if those things make sense on our campus,” he said. “It’s very much an open question.”
Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said Friday this was a case of the city being interested in collaborating with community partners.
“Be it the college, the school district, the library, we’re always interested in partnering,” he said.”It doesn’t mean we always will.”